Rising diesel prices impacting Alabama truck drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas is averaging about $3.40 cents in Alabama, and it’s about fifty cents more for diesel drivers.

The price of diesel hit $4 a gallon over the weekend for the first time in years and even if you don’t drive a diesel, experts said that rising cost will still impact you.

CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, Mark Colson, said rising diesel prices mean you will soon be paying more for a wide range of products.

He said for now, truck drivers will still be on the roads and delivering products, regardless of gas prices. That’s because demand is just so high. But, if diesel prices stay spiked for a long time, that could change. He said the prices are unsustainable for drivers and companies.

Colson said depending on the trucking company, some drivers pay for gas out of pocket and then are reimbursed. Long lasting high prices could mean drivers won’t be able to afford it anymore, or companies could begin limiting drivers on the roads if needed.

Colson said it’s not that you will see less products on the shelves, they’ll just cost more so trucking companies can pay to fuel the trucks.

“At first, it will be higher inflation, which is just going to make it harder for people and more costly for people to buy everything they get, food at a restaurant and at the grocery store,” Colson said. “So, you’re not going to see a lack of things at the grocery store, but you have already seen it, the prices are just going to keep rising.”

Colson said it will likely be until next year before supply chain issues regulate and truck drivers see a more normal demand.

