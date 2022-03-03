LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising diesel prices impacting Alabama truck drivers

The price of diesel hit $4 a gallon over the weekend for the first time in years and even if...
The price of diesel hit $4 a gallon over the weekend for the first time in years and even if you don’t drive a diesel, experts said that rising cost will still impact you.(WHSV)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas is averaging about $3.40 cents in Alabama, and it’s about fifty cents more for diesel drivers.

The price of diesel hit $4 a gallon over the weekend for the first time in years and even if you don’t drive a diesel, experts said that rising cost will still impact you.

CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, Mark Colson, said rising diesel prices mean you will soon be paying more for a wide range of products.

He said for now, truck drivers will still be on the roads and delivering products, regardless of gas prices. That’s because demand is just so high. But, if diesel prices stay spiked for a long time, that could change. He said the prices are unsustainable for drivers and companies.

Colson said depending on the trucking company, some drivers pay for gas out of pocket and then are reimbursed. Long lasting high prices could mean drivers won’t be able to afford it anymore, or companies could begin limiting drivers on the roads if needed.

Colson said it’s not that you will see less products on the shelves, they’ll just cost more so trucking companies can pay to fuel the trucks.

“At first, it will be higher inflation, which is just going to make it harder for people and more costly for people to buy everything they get, food at a restaurant and at the grocery store,” Colson said. “So, you’re not going to see a lack of things at the grocery store, but you have already seen it, the prices are just going to keep rising.”

Colson said it will likely be until next year before supply chain issues regulate and truck drivers see a more normal demand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license

Latest News

Birmingham Police are desperately looking for answers on why someone shot and killed a man in...
Birmingham man gunned down in front yard being remembered for love of music and helping others
Retired Marine Infantry Colonel Lee Busby tells WBRC he was caught off guard by Russia’s...
Local military expert weighs in on latest in Ukraine
Ride share drivers like Uber and Lyft are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices reach...
High gas prices impact rideshare drivers
Travel agents say this summer will be one of the busiest travel seasons in years, with many...
Travel agents recommend holding off on booking European travel for now
Police searching for suspect in Ensley murder
Police searching for suspect in Ensley murder