LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Reba invites GBHS puppies, staff to BJCC

Reba McEntire and GBHS staff, puppies.
Reba McEntire and GBHS staff, puppies.(Source: GBHS/Facebook)
By Sara Hampton
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We love puppies! We love Reba!

Last week, Reba McEntire invited Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) puppies and staff to visit her and her crew at the BJCC!

“They had a FANCY good time and we want to thank Red Mountain Entertainment Live Nation Concerts and everyone who helped make this day possible,” GBHS posted, in part, on Facebook.

Reba at GBHS.
Reba at GBHS.(Source: GBHS/Facebook)

Reba performed in a concert at the BJCC on Feb 24, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Faith & Politics Institute to host Annual Pilgrimage To Alabama
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
Shooting investigation in Gate City area
Shooting investigation in Gate City area
Little Lambs Consignment Sale
Little Lambs Consignment Sale offers discounted baby items in Tuscaloosa