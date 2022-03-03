Reba invites GBHS puppies, staff to BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We love puppies! We love Reba!

Last week, Reba McEntire invited Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) puppies and staff to visit her and her crew at the BJCC!

“They had a FANCY good time and we want to thank Red Mountain Entertainment Live Nation Concerts and everyone who helped make this day possible,” GBHS posted, in part, on Facebook.

Reba at GBHS. (Source: GBHS/Facebook)

Reba performed in a concert at the BJCC on Feb 24, 2022.

