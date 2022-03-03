LawCall
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.(Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County law enforcement is looking for a man who allegedly tried to run over a Goodwater police officer Thursday afternoon.

According to Goodwater Police Chief Corey Shaw, officers were going to pick up Kytn Wentzell for questioning in an investigation. The call went out at 2:38 p.m.

Shaw said Wentzell tried to run over an officer, prompting another officer to fire a shot at the suspect’s tire to make him stop.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened on Coosa County Road 86, according to the county sheriff’s office, which has since called in a search team to find Wentzell.

Wentzell should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office noted.

According to Shaw, another person in the vehicle, Rebecca Fuller, is also wanted.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

