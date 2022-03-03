Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County law enforcement is looking for a man who allegedly tried to run over a Goodwater police officer Thursday afternoon.

According to Goodwater Police Chief Corey Shaw, officers were going to pick up Kytn Wentzell for questioning in an investigation. The call went out at 2:38 p.m.

Shaw said Wentzell tried to run over an officer, prompting another officer to fire a shot at the suspect’s tire to make him stop.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened on Coosa County Road 86, according to the county sheriff’s office, which has since called in a search team to find Wentzell.

Wentzell should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office noted.

According to Shaw, another person in the vehicle, Rebecca Fuller, is also wanted.

