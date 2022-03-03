LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No injuries in wreck involving Jefferson Co. school bus

School bus accident.
School bus accident.(Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a wreck involving a school bus happened on Thursday afternoon at Old Leeds Road and Regency E Drive in Irondale.

Officials with Mountain Brook Fire Department say about 50 kids were aboard the Jefferson County school bus. There were no injuries reported.

School bus accident.
School bus accident.(Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Parents who received a surprise bill for a newborn hearing screening after delivering at...
On Your Side update: Parents get letter regarding Brookwood bill
Helping Families initiative
Helping Families initiative
Forest Hills scene; Shooting ruled justifiable
UPDATE: Deadly domestic argument at Forest Hills Apartment complex ruled justifiable
2-3 acres burned in woods fire on Aaron Dr.
Woods fire in Birmingham