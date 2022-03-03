No injuries in wreck involving Jefferson Co. school bus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a wreck involving a school bus happened on Thursday afternoon at Old Leeds Road and Regency E Drive in Irondale.

Officials with Mountain Brook Fire Department say about 50 kids were aboard the Jefferson County school bus. There were no injuries reported.

School bus accident. (Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.