No injuries in wreck involving Jefferson Co. school bus
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a wreck involving a school bus happened on Thursday afternoon at Old Leeds Road and Regency E Drive in Irondale.
Officials with Mountain Brook Fire Department say about 50 kids were aboard the Jefferson County school bus. There were no injuries reported.
