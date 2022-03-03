LawCall
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Virtual College and Career Fair

By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students will soon have a chance to secure opportunities for education, jobs, and careers thanks to the annual New Bethlehem Baptist Church Virtual College and Career Fair.

It happens Monday, March 7th, from 6p.m. until 7:30p.m. It will feature over 30 colleges and universities, as well as career organizations. They’re inviting all high school students, as well as their parents to register for this event. However, there will also be opportunities for 8th graders and those not looking to go to college.

“It’s a college and career fair for everyone. Not just for those with plans to go to college, but also for those with a different career path. Maybe a college may not be their path. We also have for the first time, Alabama Airspace and Aviation, they will be there as well to talk to those incoming ninth graders,” Scholarship Committee Chair Sarah W. Mitchell said.

Registration for the virtual fair can be done here.

