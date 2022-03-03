LawCall
Local teams advance to championship games on day three of the AHSAA Finals

AHSAA high school Final Four
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama teams made their mark Wednesday in the semi-finals of the AHSAA Finals at Legacy Arena.

Up first, an all-local girls 6A semi between Oxford and Pelham.

It was Oxford who moved on winning a close one 70-67. Kaleah Taylor had 20 points with a 4-for-4 free-throw effort.

To 6A boys we go, where it will be an all-area 6A championship Saturday between Cullman and Huffman.

Huffman holds off the McGill-Toolen comeback to win 62-58. Christopher Blount carried the load with 25 points for the Vikings.

Cullman continues their historic run. The Bearcats able to cruise past Park Crossing 71-55 in their 6A matchup.

Cullman and Huffman meet in the title game Saturday at 2:15.

And in the 5A boys bracket, Ramsay defeated Carroll 84-45, to move on to the 5A boys championship.

