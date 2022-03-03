Greene County man charged with multiple break-ins in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Greene County man has been arrested and charged in multiple break-ins during the last two weeks, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Authorities say 32-year-old Omar Ezra Knott of Forkland was taken into custody at Creekwood Village Apartments Thursday afternoon.

He was charged by police with four counts of third-degree burglary in relation to overnight smash-and-grab break-ins at businesses and other non-residential locations on February 16, 22, 28, and March 3.

Police say beer and electronics were stolen from the locations.

Officials say Knott is a suspect in at least three similar break-ins reported at churches and other non-residential buildings during that timeframe. Investigators say they recently identified him as a suspect in the burglaries.

Knott was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held on a $60,000 bond. He is also being held on outstanding warrants and probation violations from other counties.

