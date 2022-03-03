Fultondale Fire, Police investigate suspicious fire at park

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a suspicious fire at Black Creek Park in Fultondale early Thursday morning, according to Fultondale Fire and Police.

The Fultondale Fire Department said the fire started at Black Creek Park about 4:40 a.m.

Investigators need help finding out how the fire started. They are also trying to identify two persons of interest seen walking up Walker Avenue after the fire was discovered.

Black Creek Park fire. (Source: Taylor Hulsey/WBRC)

Pictured above is a building behind the Fultondale Senior Center. We were told it was used to hold chairs and other equipment for concerts that they would hold in front of the building.

Please contact the Fultondale Fire Department at 205-841-0075 if you have any information.

Structure Fire- 700 block Yarbrough Road. Engines 401, 402, C400, C420, and C430 on scene. Please avoid the area of Black Creek Park at this time while crews are operating. Posted by Fultondale Fire Department on Thursday, March 3, 2022

