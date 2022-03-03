LawCall
Florida mom pleads guilty to second-degree murder in young daughter’s death

The body of Taylor Rose Williams was found in Alabama
Brianna Williams, a Jacksonville Navy sailor, called police in November 2019, saying her...
Brianna Williams, a Jacksonville Navy sailor, called police in November 2019, saying her daughter, 5-year-old Taylor Williams, was missing from their Brentwood home
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WBRC) - Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter Taylor Rose Williams, according to Action News Jax.

Williams had not been formally charged with murder in her daughter’s death prior to her appearance Thursday morning. She faced charges of aggravated child abuse, lying to police, and tampering with evidence in connection. Court documents filed by the State Attorney’s Office accused the mother of torturing, maliciously punishing, or caging her daughter between April and Nov. of 2019.

Brianna Williams was identified as a person of interest Nov. 11, 2019, in the disappearance of...
Brianna Williams was identified as a person of interest Nov. 11, 2019, in the disappearance of Taylor Williams, age 5, from Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 6.(WTOK)

Williams had pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

Williams, a Jacksonville Navy sailor, called police in November 2019, saying her daughter, 5-year-old Taylor Williams, was missing from their Brentwood home. She told police she put Taylor to sleep then discovered the child’s bed empty and the back door unlocked the next morning.

After an Amber Alert and massive search, investigators found Taylor’s body in a wooded area near Brianna Williams’ hometown of Demopolis, Alabama.

