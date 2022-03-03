FIRST ALERT: Dry and above normal through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near record warmth rather than closer to normal high temperatures through the weekend. Fantastic weather to do anything outdoors, though don’t forget to take your allergy meds because the tree pollen count is high. Low level moisture will gradually increase as the weekend approaches, which will help lower the static meter. More moisture equals milder overnight low temperatures too. Lows in the 50s by the weekend. We will see more clouds over the weekend too and perhaps a stray shower northwest on Sunday, otherwise rain doesn’t arrive until Monday.

Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of a cold front Monday night. Monday morning a few showers are possible, otherwise expect a mixture of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances should increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches from the west. Strong storms look possible and so we want you to pay close attention to the forecast as we get closer over the weekend. Plenty of updates on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

The rain is gone by Tuesday, but the dry weather will be short lived. Temperatures will be cooler, and highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. New data, now shows rain returning late Tuesday into Wednesday. Seeing the solution changed drastically in the past 24 hours, means it can happen again. If this solution continues to pan out, then strong storms will be possible along the Gulf Coast. “Trick me spring” continues through Monday and then towards the end of next week it looks like winter cold returns.

