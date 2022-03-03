Daughter searching for answers, police looking for driver after video captures fatal hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sky Reno is still coming to terms with how her father, 53-year-old William Ramsey died, months after his death went unsolved.

The moments Ramsey died were captured on video by a trucker who wanted to remain anonymous.

“To actually see that video. To actually see how bad it actually was… it was horrible. It’s just a feeling that - I can’t really honestly begin to explain how that felt and how it still feels to this day,” Reno reacted.

Reno’s father was involved in a hit-and-run in November 2021, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It happened around 2:00 pm on November 8, 2021. Ramsey was driving his Chevrolet Corvette on I-20 near Leeds, just before mile marker 141. The video shows a white Nissan Frontier swerving between lanes and eventually pulling in front of Ramsey’s car.

Ramsey appeared to swerve to avoid hitting the Frontier before running off the road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency put out an alert for the driver of the white Nissan Frontier seen in the video erratically switching lanes.

“Even seeing the video it’s clear to me but this is vehicular manslaughter,” Reno said.

WBRC has been following the investigation into Ramsey’s death. Since our stories aired, Reno said she had made contact with several witnesses hoping to find the right information to lead to justice for her father.

“Somebody had to have seen the accident or seen the truck previously or seen the truck flee off,” she pleaded.

Reno said she would continue to reach out to whomever she could, to find the driver of the other truck.

WBRC spoke to ALEA about the case, a representative told us, because the investigation is an ongoing, no additional information was available at the time.

If you know anything about this case, call police.

