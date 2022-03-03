LawCall
Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion

Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion
Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion(Cullman Regional)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Cullman Regional Medical Center have broken ground on a new expansion project for the hospital.

The hospital has begun construction on a new four-story vertical tower project at Cullman Regional that will add 30 beds, increasing the hospital’s capacity from 145 to 175. The $30 million project is being built by Doster Construction Company in Birmingham.

Of those hospital beds, 13 will be new critical care, while 12 will be medical/surgical patient rooms. As part of the project, Doster will also renovate the hospital’s emergency department, which will increase capacity by 80%.

Construction began in 2022. It is project to last two years.

