Birmingham Water Works to host career fair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is set to host a career this week to fill over 100 positions.

The career fair will be March 4th-5th at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham.

Hiring managers will be on site to fill over 100 positions for customer service representatives, meter readers, maintenance workers, engineers, water treatment operators, executive assistants, project coordinators, and more.

“While Birmingham is a tight labor market, we offer competitive pay and benefits and comprehensive training. Applicants will have the opportunity to join an award-winning team with room for advancement,” says Rick Jackson, Public Relations Manager of Birmingham Water Works. “We’re a great place to work as evidenced by the high percentage of employees who stay with us 10, 20, and 30 plus years.”

Hours for the Career Fair are 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm on March 4th and 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on March 5th. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at bwwb.org.

