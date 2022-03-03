Birmingham Sister Cities Commission working to help Ukrainian city Vinnytsia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Ukrainian sister city Vinnytsia is directly requesting help from the Magic City. They are asking for “urgent” medical supplies.

Birmingham Sister Cities Executive Director Corlette Stewart Burns says the commission is working to fill some of the needs requested in Vinnytsia’s email, but that is difficult because the airport is closed, and many Ukrainians are picking up arms.

“Your partner, the city of Vinnytsia, needs help right now,” read Burns.

That was an except from Vinnytsia’s email to the Sister Cities Commission. Alongside requesting quote “urgent” medical supplies like vasopressors, hemostatic sponges and plaster bandages. The Advisor to the Mayor also provided a glimpse into what her country is dealing with.

“Ukraine fights for its freedom right now. Armed Forces of Ukraine stand against Russian enemy in every part of the country right now. Russian war criminals are firing on civilians right now. And I am absolutely sure it is not only just that. We are fighting for core principles of human co-existence all over the world,” read Burns.

While this time it is a sister city in need, the program has benefitted Birmingham in the past.

“Birmingham is always sending something out, but we also receive things as well. For example, when COVID hit, we received 20,000 masks from Japan. Our partner in Japan saying ‘Let’s stay safe together.’,” said Burns.

The organization is also partnering with the Ukraine foundation to allow everyday citizens the opportunity to contribute. If interested, you can click here.

