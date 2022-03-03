LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Sister Cities Commission working to help Ukrainian city Vinnytsia

The two cities have been bonded together since 2003
Ukrainian sister city asking for help
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Ukrainian sister city Vinnytsia is directly requesting help from the Magic City. They are asking for “urgent” medical supplies.

Birmingham Sister Cities Executive Director Corlette Stewart Burns says the commission is working to fill some of the needs requested in Vinnytsia’s email, but that is difficult because the airport is closed, and many Ukrainians are picking up arms.

“Your partner, the city of Vinnytsia, needs help right now,” read Burns.

That was an except from Vinnytsia’s email to the Sister Cities Commission. Alongside requesting quote “urgent” medical supplies like vasopressors, hemostatic sponges and plaster bandages. The Advisor to the Mayor also provided a glimpse into what her country is dealing with.

“Ukraine fights for its freedom right now. Armed Forces of Ukraine stand against Russian enemy in every part of the country right now. Russian war criminals are firing on civilians right now. And I am absolutely sure it is not only just that. We are fighting for core principles of human co-existence all over the world,” read Burns.

While this time it is a sister city in need, the program has benefitted Birmingham in the past.

“Birmingham is always sending something out, but we also receive things as well. For example, when COVID hit, we received 20,000 masks from Japan. Our partner in Japan saying ‘Let’s stay safe together.’,” said Burns.

The organization is also partnering with the Ukraine foundation to allow everyday citizens the opportunity to contribute. If interested, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers are working to pass a bill to help improve elementary school student’s math...
Alabama lawmakers working to improve math skills in elementary schools, but some teachers not on board with new bill
Travel agents say this summer will be one of the busiest travel seasons in years, with many...
Travel agents recommend holding off on booking European travel for now
One month later, Sawyerville moving on from tornado
One month later, Sawyerville moving on after tornado
If you regularly drive in Jefferson County, listen up. County leaders have announced six new...
Jefferson County announces six new road construction projects
The Faro Scanner utilizes thousands of lasers to create a 3D rendering of the crime scene.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office using laser technology to capture crime scenes