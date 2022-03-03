Birmingham clergy, community hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news of death and destruction in Ukraine is bringing people around the world together. That includes in Birmingham where a prayer vigil was held at Kelly Ingram Park on Wednesday.

“If there’s anything that we know about here in Birmingham is what it feels like to be oppressed by an oppressor. So what we want to do is just to show them that we stand with them in solidarity,” Travis Kellogg, who attended the vigil said.

People of different faiths coming together and lighting candles to show their support for Ukraine.

“The pathway to peace must be found. I pray for a ceasefire. A return to the table of fruitful dialogue so that we can see each other not as enemies but as brothers and sisters,” a minister said.

Local clergy hoping the power of prayer for Ukraine will echo throughout the world.

“We hope that you will be nourished and that the people of Ukraine will be nourished, and that God will intervene and bring peace,” Rev. Glenda Curry, the Alabama Episcopal Bishop said.

It’s that peace from above that Lisa Beatty prays will transcend all understanding. She says Ukrainians need all the love and support right now.

“My hope that peace can come. That the leaders can talk and somehow just be able to have some kind of understanding and everybody get back home,” Beatty said.

The vigil closed with those attending lifting up their voices singing a song with a simple but powerful message “Peace, Give I to Thee”. That song doesn’t have a lot of words but it does talk about faith, love and hope...three things local clergy tell us the world needs a lot more of.

