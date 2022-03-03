Birmingham Barons hoping to fill hundreds of positions before opening day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Take me out to the ball game! The Birmingham Barons need to fill hundreds of jobs for the summer.

The Barons will host the 2022 job fair on Saturday, March 5 at Regions Field. The job fair will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. with open interviews on the concourse for part time, game day for the following positions:

Grounds crew

Event set up staff

Ticket office staff

Concessions crew

Parking attendants

Ushers

Suite servers

The full list of open positions and descriptions can be found here.

Employees will have the opportunity to work all 69 home games in addition to special events.

The season starts on Friday, April 8th against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the full 2022 schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.