LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Barons hoping to fill hundreds of positions before opening day

The Barons will host the 2022 job fair on Saturday, March 5 at Regions Field.
The Barons will host the 2022 job fair on Saturday, March 5 at Regions Field.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Take me out to the ball game! The Birmingham Barons need to fill hundreds of jobs for the summer.

The Barons will host the 2022 job fair on Saturday, March 5 at Regions Field. The job fair will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. with open interviews on the concourse for part time, game day for the following positions:

  • Grounds crew
  • Event set up staff
  • Ticket office staff
  • Concessions crew
  • Parking attendants
  • Ushers
  • Suite servers

The full list of open positions and descriptions can be found here.

Join us a week from Saturday for our 2022 job fair! ⚾️ Stop by Regions Field from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the concourse to apply for one of our part time, game day positions. 🔗: atmilb.com/3Bi499W

Posted by Birmingham Barons on Friday, February 25, 2022

Employees will have the opportunity to work all 69 home games in addition to special events.

The season starts on Friday, April 8th against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the full 2022 schedule can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

Kaitlin McPeake Joins AL Milken Educators
Hoover City Schools teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
Rocky Ridge science, math teacher Kaitlin McPeake awarded Milken Award and $25,000 SOURCE: Milken
Rocky Ridge science, math teacher Kaitlin McPeake awarded Milken Award and $25,000 SOURCE: Milken
RC3.
Hoover City Schools’ Riverchase Career Connection Center
Lynn Fire Dept. firefighters lose one of their own
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
Oral medication shows benefits treating Type 1 diabetes during 1st 2 years of diagnosis