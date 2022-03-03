LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

By Jamie Kennedy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Georgia’s newest residents already struggles with acceptance here in the Peach state.

“It’s disgusting,” said Anna Reed.

“A big no!” said Donneisha Match

“Oh lord Jesus,” said Gregory Lightfoot.

University of Georgia scientists have released a study saying our new eight-legged residents are about to become even more prolific in Georgia and spread up and down the entire East Coast.

“No predators, it doesn’t have anything that’s controlling its population size in the new habitat, but it has perfect conditions to spread,” said Benjamin Frick, co-author of the study and an undergraduate at Odum School of Ecology, University of Georgia.

Originally from Japan the 3-inch long Joro Spider made its way first to Georgia and as this map shows has begun to slowly spread out.

Scientists say it will continue to do so because of its ability to survive the cold.

“So in our experiment we exposed them to a brief period of cold only for a couple of minutes at below freezing temperatures and most of the Joros did just fine,” Andy Davis, co-author of the study and a research scientist Odum School of Ecology, The University of Georgia.

Researchers have found the spiders can travel using their webs like balloons or parachutes to ride the wind. But it’s unknowing humans who will spread them quicker.

“We had a Joro being found in Oklahoma, we tracked the person who made the observation and it turn out it was a student from here,” Davis said.

Joros don’t appear to have much of an effect on local food webs or ecosystems, said Davis.

And as menacing as the big spiders look, experts say they’re scaredy cats and you’re highly unlikely to be bitten by one.

“It’s fangs are so small relative to most human skin that it probably won’t be able to get its fangs into you even if it wanted to,” Frick said.

Frick and Davis said if you are unlucky enough to be bitten by a Joro its bite feels far less than a wasp sting, like a little pinch. They do have a little venom but like a bee or wasp sting most will not need any medical attention. We can expect to see webs around late May/Early June, but the really big female webs come around the start of Fall.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Faith & Politics Institute to host Annual Pilgrimage To Alabama
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
Shooting investigation in Gate City area
Shooting investigation in Gate City area
Little Lambs Consignment Sale
Little Lambs Consignment Sale offers discounted baby items in Tuscaloosa