B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of 33rd Street in Ensley on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene, where they observed Anthony Jackson II lying unresponsive in the front of the residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Jackson dead.

Police say the do not have anyone in custody.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

