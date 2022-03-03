LawCall
Bessemer City Council approves motion to hire up to 14 retired police officers

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police departments across the nation are reporting staffing shortages, including here in Alabama.

But the City of Bessemer has found a way around it, hiring retired officers to patrol the streets.

The Bessemer City Council passed a motion Tuesday night to hire up to 14 retired Bessemer police officers.

And while the city doesn’t have applicants ready to go just yet, the mayor believes this is a great solution to fix the shortage.

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said hiring retired police officers is a no-brainer when it comes to fixing the police shortage in his city.

“A lot of times we have officers who started relatively young, 22, 23 years old, did their 25 years and are in very good condition, you know, and can still contribute to the city and have the institutional knowledge of what goes on in the city of Bessemer, knows the streets very well. So, I think it’s an advantage to us here in government as well as to the citizens of this city,” Mayor Gulley said.

No applicants yet, but he said it’s another option to fill the gap, and Bessemer police officers agree.

“We’re not going to have to wait on the officers to be trained to hit the streets. We’ve got officers ready to go pretty much as soon as they get their uniforms, and all squared away. So, we think it’s a great idea,” said Lt. Christian Clemons.

Officers will be vetted and must pass an exam before returning to duty.

They’ll be hired as patrolmen with no rank.

“They would not be able to come back full-time. Obviously, we have officers that retired as sergeants. We had officers that retired as lieutenants. They would not be able to come back as a sergeant or a lieutenant,” Mayor Gulley explained.

And because these officers will be part-time employees, Mayor Gulley says they will not receive benefits.

“If they’re drawing their retirements, and as long as they stay in a part-time capacity, they can still draw certain incomes each year. Once you’ve done this job for so long, it sticks with you. It’s in your blood. So, I think there is a big part of that the officers want to see, not only their department, but police in general do well nationwide,” Lt. Clemons said.

The city hopes to fill these positions soon.

To apply, contact the Personnel Board of Jefferson County at (205) 279-3500.

