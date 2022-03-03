LawCall
Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy coming to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy is coming to Alabama!

The trophy will make an appearance on April 1 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, during Alabama’s baseball game against Texas A&M. You can also see the trophy in the Magic City on April 2 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Jerry D. Young Memorial Baseball Field, during UAB’s game against Marshall. The trophy will make one final appearance in Birmingham on April 3 from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Crossplex.

To see the full list of locations on the World Champions Trophy tour, click here.

