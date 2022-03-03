Another inmate dies following assault at Donaldson Correctional in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Another inmate was killed in an assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said 49-year-old William Eric Jennings was serving a life sentence for murder from a 1993 conviction out of Jefferson County. Officials said he was found unresponsive inside his two-man cell and had sustained blunt force trauma during a reported assault by another inmate.

Jennings’ death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division.

Jennings was the third inmate killed at Donaldson since February 22, 2022.

Barry Wardell Gardner, 33, was serving a 13-year sentence for theft of property and burglary from a 2014 conviction out of Montgomery County. The coroner said he was found in an open-style dormitory with stab wounds.

An inmate died Friday, February 25, 2022, at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

