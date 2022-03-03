LawCall
VIDEO: Anniston Police looking for robbery, murder suspects

CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of any person(s) involved in the robbery and murder of Jeffrey Brodeur.
Anniston PD released surveillance video in robbery/murder investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are currently investigating a murder and robbery from February 1, 2022.

CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of any person(s) involved in the robbery and murder of Jeffrey Brodeur.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Anniston Police Patrol units responded to the 1200 Block of Front Street on a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Jeffrey Brodeur. He died on the scene.

Investigators said multiple suspects entered the establishment, brandishing firearms, demanding money and belongings from the people inside.

APD needs your help identifying two males in this surveillance video. Investigators said they are suspects in the deadly crime.

The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anniston Police Chief Bowles released the following statement about this matter:

“This is a murder that happened during a robbery of an illegal gambling establishment. We did a press release a few days after the crime took place. This is an attempt to identify the others involved in the crime. The video that was released is from the security cameras that the gambling operators had. We have found that illegal gambling locations are often targeted for robberies because people are reluctant to report the crime….because they were involved in a crime. Unfortunately, this time it ended in a loss of life.”

If you can identify them, please call APD at 256-240-4000 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

