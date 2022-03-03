LawCall
Alabama Senate approves permitless carry bill

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

State senators on Thursday voted 23-6 for the bill. It now returns to the Alabama House of Representatives where lawmakers will consider Senate changes to the bill.

Proponents call the proposal “constitutional carry” and argue that people shouldn’t have to get a permit, which requires a background check and paying a fee, to carry a handgun they legally own. Many state sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation. They argue the permits enhance public safety.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

