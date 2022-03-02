LawCall
Winfield pastor back home after harrowing mission trip in Ukraine

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield pastor is finally back home after spending the past month in Ukraine. His trip home was delayed because of the invasion.

Winfield Church of Christ Pastor Mark Posey tells us his U.S. passport afforded him some priority in getting out of the country, but he says his heart remains with the Ukrainian people.

Pauli Posey kept checking her phone for updates while waiting for her husband to land in Birmingham. When she spotted him, she had a big smile on her face. That was followed by a long embrace. Posey was also greeted by several members of his church holding welcome home signs.

Winfield pastor returns to Alabama following mission in Ukraine

Posey tells us he’s thankful to be back home.

“Better than anything. It’s great to go anywhere but the best part about going somewhere is coming home and that’s the best feeling right now,” Posey said.

“Just to see him. He’s home. He’s where he belongs and I’m glad he’s here,” Pauli said.

The journey home for Posey hasn’t been easy to say the least. Last week, he woke up to the sounds of explosions just southeast of Kyiv.

“I have been scared the last month. It’s been frightening especially when you wake early in the morning to explosions in the city and you know that there are bombs going off and people are in harm’s way,” Posey said.

Posey describes the harrowing experience trying to get to the Polish border passing thousands of Ukrainian men, women in the bitter cold along the way.

“I shed a lot of tears because I could go but they couldn’t and that made me resolve more in my heart to help my fellow human being,” Posey said.

Posey says that’s what it’s all about right now…helping and praying for those in need.

“My heart is still in Ukraine. The people are still hurting. They’re suffering. They’re scared and we’re going to continue to help them,” Posey said.

Posey has been traveling back and forth to Ukraine for the past 30 years. He tells us he did help a lot of people with food, clothing, and basic necessities on his way to Poland. He’s also planning to send money to his friends in Ukraine to help them as well.

