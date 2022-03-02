LawCall
VP Kamala Harris to travel to Selma to commemorate anniversary of Bloody Sunday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Selma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, according to White House officials.

Harris will also meet with civil rights leaders and deliver remarks. The Vice President will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

