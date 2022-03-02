LawCall
UAB Study: More young adults using cannabis instead of nicotine

A new UAB study finds that more young adults and adolescents are using cannabis while vaping instead of nicotine.
A new UAB study finds that more young adults and adolescents are using cannabis while vaping instead of nicotine.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new UAB study finds that more young adults and adolescents are using cannabis while vaping instead of nicotine.

The study, which was done by Ruoyan Sun, an assistant professor in UAB’s School of Public Health, shows that 35% of children 12 to 14 years old, 51.3% of children 15 to 17 years old, and 54.6% of young adults 18 to 24 years old have reported using cannabis while vaping. Sun thinks that the study shows other researchers may have exaggerated the presence of nicotine vaping.

“If we have these data, we might be able to answer some important research questions, such as whether it is easier for smokers to quit using e-cigarettes with high nicotine content, or what are some adverse health effects with respect to the total amount of nicotine vaped, and if there is a dose-response relationship,” Sun said.

To read the full study, click here.

