UAB art students paint professor’s truck; it will be donated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the canvas to four wheels, UAB art students got to paint a professor’s black Ford Ranger truck Wednesday. The truck will be donated to WBHM.

The students are led by Professor of Painting Gary Chapman, MFA, in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History. Chapman invited guest artist Birmingham pinstriper Michael Swann of Swann Graphics to give the tutorial.

The truck belongs to Associate Professor of Graphic Design Doug Barrett, MFA. It will be donated to Birmingham’s public radio station WBHM 90.3 FM.’s Vehicle Donation Program.

UAB students paint a truck (WBRC)

The student teams will paint UAB and WBHM logos as well as designs like a skull in silver and gold paint.

