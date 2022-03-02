LawCall
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers and other emergency services responding to a fatal incident involving a train in Limestone County Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, and an 18-year-old were fatally injured when the 2017 Hino box truck Pacheco was driving, left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then fell off the overpass and landed on the nearby railroad tracks.

Shortly after landing on the railroad tracks, the box truck was struck by a CSX Train. Officials say they were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirms the two victims were Hispanic males from La Vergne, Tennessee.

This crash is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

