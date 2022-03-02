Three Tuscaloosa City Schools earn “School of Character” distinction

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Tuscaloosa City Schools were honored Tuesday night for work inside the classroom. They weren’t judged on test scores, but rather something that’s also considered a good indicator of success. Westlawn Middle School, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Elementary and Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle earned the “School of Character” designation.

It’s meant to recognize schools and districts that demonstrate a focus on character development. Administrators from the schools were recognized in a special ceremony during the Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting. Each school received a plaque and staff members were given medals.

Research shows that character development has a positive impact on academic achievement, student behavior and school atmosphere. “Well academics is not everything. You can be the smartest person in the world, but if you’re rude and don’t have those soft skills you’re not going to get the job. So, we want to make sure our kids, although they are smart, they’re very gifted. We want to make sure they can interact with people, be respectful, that they can lead in a position where they are the boss,” according to Constance Pewee-Childs, Principal at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle.

The schools were also three of five schools in Alabama to get the designation as a “School of Character” from character.org. They’ll be among the 69 schools nationwide who received that designation this year that will compete for the National School of Character honor in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.