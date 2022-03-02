LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Three Tuscaloosa City Schools earn “School of Character” distinction

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Tuscaloosa City Schools were honored Tuesday night for work inside the classroom. They weren’t judged on test scores, but rather something that’s also considered a good indicator of success. Westlawn Middle School, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Elementary and Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle earned the “School of Character” designation.

It’s meant to recognize schools and districts that demonstrate a focus on character development. Administrators from the schools were recognized in a special ceremony during the Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting. Each school received a plaque and staff members were given medals.

Research shows that character development has a positive impact on academic achievement, student behavior and school atmosphere. “Well academics is not everything. You can be the smartest person in the world, but if you’re rude and don’t have those soft skills you’re not going to get the job. So, we want to make sure our kids, although they are smart, they’re very gifted. We want to make sure they can interact with people, be respectful, that they can lead in a position where they are the boss,” according to Constance Pewee-Childs, Principal at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle.

The schools were also three of five schools in Alabama to get the designation as a “School of Character” from character.org. They’ll be among the 69 schools nationwide who received that designation this year that will compete for the National School of Character honor in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide
Suspicious fire at Black Creek Park
Fultondale Fire, Police investigate suspicious fire at park
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Another inmate dies following assault at Donaldson Correctional in Bessemer
Inside look at plans to transform old Oporto armory
A first look inside old Oporto Armory and plans for redevelopment