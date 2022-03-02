Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from the 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The decision to ban both Russian and Belarusian athletes from the World Games was finalized Tuesday morning.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers elaborated on the decision further at the Kiwanis Meeting. He stressed it was a tough decision for the World Games leaders, but one that had to be made when all things were considered.

“These are innocent athletes who have worked very hard for this moment, but so did the Ukrainian athletes - many of whom are going to have to stand behind and fight for their family and their own lives,” said Sellers.

While some may deem it unfair, Sellers hopes it sends a message to Vladimir Putin that the world is united in their efforts to maintain peace.

“The International Olympic Committee felt like the appropriate thing to do was to ban the Russian and Belarusian athletes to send a message to this tyrant that this behavior is unacceptable,” said Sellers.

A statement that Mayor Randall Woodfin stood behind as he reaffirmed the city’s support for Ukraine in the very same meeting.

“We have seen the images on our screens and on social media, but we have also seen the bravery of the Ukrainian people as well. Their courage and patriotism. I hope you have been moved by it as much as I have. So I want to be clear when I say that the city of Birmingham as a city and community, that we collectively and proudly stand with the people of Ukraine during this time of distress,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Prior to the ban, over 100 athletes from Russia and Belarus were set to compete, and while World Games leaders contemplated other options, they chose to take a stand.

“We weighed all the various options. One of the options was to allow the athletes to compete, but not under the Russian Olympic Committee or their respective flags. Just have them compete under the World Games flag,” said Sellers. “It was the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee to take the harshest and unfortunately the toughest action here. As a show of solidarity and support for peace around the world in banning the Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.”

As a result of Russia’s invasion, approximately 50 Ukrainians will not compete either as they look to protect their homeland. The International World Games Association is reviewing the data and looking into the potential for inviting other athletes to fill the open slots.

