Recycled Fashion: Local businesswoman opens new sustainable clothing store

Local business woman opens new sustainable clothing store
Local business woman opens new sustainable clothing store
By Shilo Groover
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new business in town aimed at helping reduce the environmental impact of clothes and save you money.

Local business woman Shannon Styes just opened “Cheap Chick” in Homewood.

“I come up with the idea quite a few years ago when I had young children, I had worked in retail my whole life and had just tons of clothes. The church sales were so much work and came up with the idea,” says Styes. “During the pandemic we revisited the idea and found out that younger generations are really embracing used items so we thought this would be a good time to give it a try.”

Local business woman opens new sustainable clothing store
Local business woman opens new sustainable clothing store(Shilo Groover, WBRC)

She says she started the business to help moms and young people looking for affordable clothes, while trying to take it easy ON the environment.

“Anyone who comes here and loves fashion and clothing, you can feel good about buying from us, these items have already been through the life cycle, you are not contributing to the potential clothing in landfills or the environmental effects of fast fashion,” says Styes. You can feel good about yourself and still have that look that you want.

The store offers a variety of styles for all ages, from toddlers to big kids and men’s and women’s styles and even vintage items, at a fraction of the cost. They will also buy your gently used items on the spot. If you are looking to clean out your closet, they are accepting spring items right now. The store is located at 430 Green Springs Hwy suite 20, Homewood.

