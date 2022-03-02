Prayer vigil for Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In unity for Ukraine, an ecumenical/community-wide prayer vigil will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at Kelly Ingram Park in downtown Birmingham.

Faith leaders said Ash Wednesday is observed as a World Day of Prayer for an end of violence and strife in Ukraine.

Faith leaders from across the city of Birmingham will gather in a public display of solidarity and to pray for the citizens of both Ukraine and Russia.

