New Simulator gives students inside look at life in the Navy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at McAdory High School traded in their desks for cockpits and flight decks Wednesday as part of a virtual reality experience from the U.S. Navy.

Navy recruiters visiting the school today to talk about STEM career opportunities, scholarships, and to showcase the “Nimitz” which is a new mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience.

‘We are promoting all the technology the navy has to offer, the different jobs the navy has to offer and we are looking for more STEM students and to give ROTC scholarships,” says Chief Petty Officer Latonya Peerossier.

The simulator puts students at the center of a high-speed rescue of Navy SEALS under fire. It’s just one of the ways the Navy is trying to showcase e different career opportunities within the service.

“Most people don’t realize we are land, sea and shore. There’s the submarines, the ships, the carriers, and then there’s land. So, we have the gamut, we everything you are looking for,” says CPO Peerossier.

“The Navy has everything from pilots to you can learn to drive a ship, you can be surface warfare officer, you can be a naval flight officer. There is so much the navy can offer. That is why we are here, there is so much that the Navy is giving out for scholarships.”

Today’s event is part of a week long visit to the area. The mobile virtual reality unit will be heading to Shades Valley High School Thursday, and Hueytown High School on Friday.

“Someone did it for me, and I believe in paying it forward. When I see a kids face light up, that means I got through. It can be any opportunity. Sometimes it all it takes is person to say look at what is out there, look at this opportunity and you can change somebody’s life. Someone changed mine and Me getting the opportunity to change someone’s life is the best part of my job,” says CPO Peerossier

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.