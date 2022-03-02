New developments and improvements coming to Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston will use $7.5 million in municipal bonds for new capital projects. On Tuesday, the city council approved an ordinance to secure these funds at a fixed interest rate of about 3% for the next 20 years.

The money will go toward the completion of the Chief LaDiga trail, renovations to a new city hall location, and a new downtown market.

Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges says they received an AA minus credit rating. The $7.5 million is only about 20% of the nearly $30 million Anniston was approved to receive. Hodges adds using these funds will lead to more economic growth and development.

“A great opportunity to do so many wonderful capital projects,” says Hodges. “Some of them will be infrastructure improvements on drainage and other things through the city that have been needed for a while. But then we’re going to be able to make an impact civically with our new features, such as the city hall and the downtown market. The city will begin to book even further when the LaDiga trail is completed.”

The city is still working on a timeframe for when the construction of the trail is set to begin. The project will bring 35 new jobs to Anniston.

