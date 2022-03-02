Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A natural gas line ruptured on Highway 119 at Brook Highland Drive Wednesday, according to Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District.
Units from CVFD are on the scene.
Officials said travel in both directions is shut down until further notice. Spire is on the way to the area.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
