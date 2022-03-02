LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119

(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A natural gas line ruptured on Highway 119 at Brook Highland Drive Wednesday, according to Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District.

Units from CVFD are on the scene.

Officials said travel in both directions is shut down until further notice. Spire is on the way to the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Hwy 119 @ Brook Highland Drive. Units from CVFD are on scene of a natural gas line rupture at this...

Posted by Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death

Latest News

Samantha Williams named new executive director of Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams named new executive director of Birmingham Promise
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City
School bus accident.
No injuries in wreck involving Jefferson Co. school bus
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Source: WBRC video
Gas price impact on rideshare drivers