Mark Giorgi’s Roasted Red Pepper Chowder

Roasted Red Pepper Chowder

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 cup diced celery

2 cups roasted red peppers, diced

2 cups diced potatoes, cooked

3 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp curry powder

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp diced jalapeno pepper

Directions

Heat oil and saute onions, celery, garlic. Reduce heat and add potatoes, peppers and stock. Add all other ingredients and simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve with a nice grilled cheese sandwich and enjoy!!!

