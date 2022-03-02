LawCall
Mark Giorgi’s Roasted Red Pepper Chowder

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST
Roasted Red Pepper Chowder

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 cup diced celery

2 cups roasted red peppers, diced

2 cups diced potatoes, cooked

3 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp curry powder

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp diced jalapeno pepper

Directions

Heat oil and saute onions, celery, garlic. Reduce heat and add potatoes, peppers and stock. Add all other ingredients and simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve with a nice grilled cheese sandwich and enjoy!!!

