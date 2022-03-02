LawCall
Man sentenced in 2016 deadly shooting in Homewood

Tavarus Jackson
Tavarus Jackson(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was sentenced in connection to a deadly shooting in Homewood that happened in 2016.

Tavarus Jackson was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a reckless manslaughter charge in the death of 22-year-old Shuterica Shuntavious Lipscomb. Officers said she was shot in her apartment on Valley Ridge Drive in December 2016. She died from her injuries.


According to court records, Jackson brought the victim to the VA Hospital for treatment following the shooting. She died several hours later.

Officers arrested Jackson at the victim’s apartment later that day, according to court records.

Winfield pastor returns to Alabama following mission in Ukraine