Man sentenced in 2016 deadly shooting in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was sentenced in connection to a deadly shooting in Homewood that happened in 2016.

Tavarus Jackson was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a reckless manslaughter charge in the death of 22-year-old Shuterica Shuntavious Lipscomb. Officers said she was shot in her apartment on Valley Ridge Drive in December 2016. She died from her injuries.

According to court records, Jackson brought the victim to the VA Hospital for treatment following the shooting. She died several hours later.

Officers arrested Jackson at the victim’s apartment later that day, according to court records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.