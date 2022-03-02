LawCall
Homewood PD introduces new app to promote community interaction

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department has launched an app that will allow residents and visitors to connect with the department and share information.

HPD says the goal of the app is to provide information quickly an efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. Users will be able to access the following features:

· Submit a tip

· Chief’s Welcome

· Command Staff

· About Us

· Upcoming Events

· Police Services

· Crime Prevention

· Social Media

· Weekly Crime Updates

The Homewood Police Department app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Homewood Police, AL”.

