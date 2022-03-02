Homewood PD introduces new app to promote community interaction

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department has launched an app that will allow residents and visitors to connect with the department and share information.

HPD says the goal of the app is to provide information quickly an efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. Users will be able to access the following features:

· Submit a tip

· Chief’s Welcome

· Command Staff

· About Us

· Upcoming Events

· Police Services

· Crime Prevention

· Social Media

· Weekly Crime Updates

The Homewood Police Department app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Homewood Police, AL”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.