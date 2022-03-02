UPDATE: Missing teenager in Helena found safe

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police say the missing teen has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

Helena Police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ameliah Dunnavant was last seen in the Riverwoods neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a bright orange shirt and jeans.

Please call Helena Police at 205-663-6499 if you see Ameliah.

