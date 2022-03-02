LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide
Contestants struggled to complete the phrase "Another feather in your cap" on Wheel of...
‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement