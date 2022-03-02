LawCall
Gadsden PD: Grandmother arrested in aggravated child abuse case

Wanda Crouch
Wanda Crouch(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden grandmother was arrested for aggravated child abuse Tuesday, according to Gadsden Police officers.

Investigators said on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, Wanda Crouch was arrested in the aggravated child abuse case. Officers said they received a report from the Department of Human Resources expressing concern about the wellbeing of an infant girl who was living with her grandmother, Wanda Crouch.

An investigation was conducted and a warrant was obtained for Crouch’s arrest.

The baby was evaluated at a hospital and placed in the custody of Mississippi DHR. The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.

