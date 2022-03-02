Flavors of the World - Rolf's Bistro (WBRC)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a story about a man who always wants to share, beginning with the food cultures of his native Germany. In fact, this past Christmas Day, Rolf Myer even stayed open all day giving away free sausages and rolls because as he said, ‘Everyone should have something to eat Christmas Day.’

Rolf explains how it all began, “I was born in ‘61 in Germany in a little city with 4,500 people. I wanted to be a butcher, but my parents didn’t allow me to become a butcher. I just said. ‘OK. I want to do my thing anyway.’ "

“I learned a lot of recipes and those recipes have a big influence on what I do right now.”

While he continued to follow his food passion in his spare time, Rolf Myer went into the industrial world, working in Germany, Portugal, Bulgaria, The Netherlands, Spain, learning seven different languages along the way. Then came the opportunity which would lead him to America, working for Mercedes in Vance, “2014, I became a MBUSI Team Member. In 2019, Mercedes couldn’t extend my Visa and I didn’t want to go back to Germany.”

Instead, Rolf realized his dream, opening his cafe along Highway 43 in Northport, “I make all the stuff myself; Balkan schnitzel with spätzle or bratwurst with cottage potatoes which are pretty well known here. The sauerkraut? Sure. You cannot miss it on a German menu.”

Rolf’s food is catching on as it did with a local math teacher named Candice, now Mrs. Myer, “She got addicted to the pretzels I make, and she bought in a week about 30 pretzels. I’ve got more and more people that come here into this store, into my restaurant and I’ve got a philosophy: ‘Come as a guest, leave as a friend.” I don’t use any preservatives, any fillers, dyes, or artificial ingredients on food. It’s just pure meat, seasoning, ice for processing and always a piece of my heart.”

Rolf’s reach is expanding, teaching German cooking and culture to students at Auburn, “There were 35 students, and we all had a blast. It was really, really good.”

Rolf’s food philosophy is simple, “I don’t want to eat something where I don’t know what’s in it and so I want to have an influence, on my bread, on my sausages, all the meat products. When you come here into this store, this is my life.”

