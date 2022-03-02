FIRST ALERT: Warm and dry pattern continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday brought another picture-perfect day across central Alabama, and clear skies will stick around tonight with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Still have a jacket when you walk out the door, but as has been the trend this week, you can toss that outer layer and soak up some warm spring sunshine and Vitamin D tomorrow afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs at or near 80 starting Thursday. Mornings lows will run a touch milder each day with 50s back by the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the end of the work week, but a few more clouds will move back in over the weekend to mix in with the warm sunshine. Rain chances still look low for Saturday and Sunday with only a 10% chance or less of rain across northwest Alabama; most of us will stay dry and warm -- and hey, it’s still not too humid yet! Of course, the dry, springtime weather comes at a price. Pollen levels will keep climbing over the coming days with the tree pollens being the primary culprit. So, if you have any yard work to do through the weekend or want to spend some time outside in this beautiful weather, prepare accordingly, allergy sufferers!

NEXT BIG THING: By Monday, another low pressure system will head toward the Southeast, bringing elevated rain chances back to central Alabama for the start of the work week. Monday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and a 70% coverage of rain and storms. We have a First Alert for the possibility of some strong storms in the mix with this batch, but it is still too far out to iron out the details. Nevertheless, keep in mind there could be at least the potential for some severe weather during the day on Monday. We will be posting frequent updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Any wet weather should come to an end by Tuesday morning, and we expect a lull in the more active weather pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday at least under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as a cold front passes through by Tuesday, bringing highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s with mornings chilly again in the 40s and 30s. So, fortunately, next week’s forecast doesn’t look like a washout, but plan for a decent soaking to start the week at least.

