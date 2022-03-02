Firefighter pay in Gadsden raising concerns

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighter pay in Gadsden remains a hot topic, with first responders starting at the department with $10.38, only three dollars more than minimum wage.

Recruitment and retention are also issues for the Gadsden Fire Department.

The city council says the department needs restructuring especially when it comes to pay.

Kerry Payne, the personnel director with the City of Gadsden, has reviewed some salaries within the department.

“The average pay for our firemen on last year was $57,000 and some odd dollars,” says Payne. “Which is very comparable to firemen salaries in these other cities. Now, are they probably working more? That’s very possible. That’s why we’re going to have the meeting that we’ve committed to have in the next 60 days.”

Mayor Sherman Guyton, Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed, and city council members plan to meet to address the salaries of firefighters.

The starting rate for uncertified firefighters is $10.38. They can also receive certain incentives for a salary increase depending on their certification.

“We get 2% to be an EMT Basic,” says Chief Reed. “You get 5% to be an intermediate or an advanced EMT. And you get 10% to be a paramedic.”

These incentives are a part of an employment agreement, but Councilor Jason Wilson adds that the document is unclear.

“It’s an absolute spider web,” says Wilson. “It is hard for even somebody who has studied labor and employed people for a decade. It is even hard for me to understand it. I’m excited to get back down to the drawing board and try to simplify this thing so we can actually post a fair wage that’s competitive.”

The city of Gadsden says they plan to host the meeting for the mayor’s office, the fire chief, and the city council toward the end of the month or by early April.

