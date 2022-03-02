Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New information has come out about the horrific head-on collision that killed a Tuscaloosa County woman and critically injured her four children.

According to the family attorney Paul Patterson, Audra Rogers was “believed” to be pregnant when she died in that Northport crash.

“Yes, it is believed she was pregnant when she died,” said attorney Paul Patterson.

Authorities say 36-year-old Anna Dalrymple was the driver of the other vehicle that collided with Rogers.

What makes this situation even more tragic, according to Patterson, is that the impaired driver did not have liability coverage.

“Mrs. Dalrymple did not have any liability coverage on her vehicle,” said Patterson.

On Friday, February 25, a Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned several indictments against Dalrymple who, according to court documents, was impaired with drugs such as Xanax and Methodone.

“You know we haven’t been able to speak with Anna Dalrymple yet because she refuses to speak,” said Patterson.

Court records also show Anna Dalrymple does not have an attorney at this time.

Paul Patterson says he has filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the Rogers family against Anna Dalrymple. In that suit, Patterson has specifically requested all 911 calls and transcripts pertaining to the crash. There is a reason for that.

“We do know that the clerk at the convenience store acknowledged Mrs. Dalrymple’s behavior was odd and the clerk in the convenience store actually called 911,” Patterson said.

Moments later, the fatal accident occurred.

“One of the children had to be life-flighted,” said Patterson.

All four children survived and now face hundreds and thousands of dollars worth of medical bills.

Although the civil suit has been filed, it will take a backseat until the criminal side of the case runs its course.

A court date has not been set.

