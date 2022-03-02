CommuteSmart could help commuters save money on gas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gas prices reaching highs not seen in seven years, many are looking for ways to save a few pennies.

And there’s a program designed to not only save you money, but also help you make a few extra dollars.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.37 a gallon, up nearly $0.30 in the past month.

That’s why a program called CommuteSmart is hoping to encourage more people to take alternative routes to work.

CommuteSmart has a goal to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality by decreasing the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road.

Alternative commutes like walking, biking, taking the bus, carpooling to work, or working from home help accomplish this goal, but it also helps you save money.

Those who live or work in Jefferson or Shelby County can sign up for the program, create a profile, and log their alternative commutes to work.

During the initial 90-day Get Green program, you’ll receive $1 a day up to $70 each time you log your alternative commute logging a minimum of 20 commutes.

After 90 days, you could qualify for incentives like $25 gift cards including gas cards.

“It saves you money by of course you are sharing a ride, and the more cars we take off the road, the more money you are splitting the cost of gas. Also, if you’re taking a clean commute, you are not having to pay for that wear and tear, that individual cost of gas. So, it just lightens the load a little bit for everybody,” said Jeniese Hosey with CommuteSmart Birmingham.

Experts said joining store loyalty programs can also save you some coins at the pump.

And some credit cards offer cash back when you use them.

For more information about CommuteSmart, visit commutesmart.org, or call 1-87-RIDEMATCH.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.