A century long wait for a chance to play in a championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman basketball making history this March!

Back in 1932, I think it’s safe to say the Cullman basketball team didn’t have police escorting them around town.

“We’ve been kinda treated like celebrities lately, getting requests from the elementary schools to come read,” said Head Coach Stu Stuedeman.

That’s a perk of being the first team in 90 years to make it to the state semifinals.

“It’s like an NBA game, you always dream of playing on a stage like that when you were younger,” said Senior Jamar Kay.

The school putting on their first pep rally since 2019 to celebrate this milestone and get the team ready for Wednesday’s game against Park Crossing.

“What’s even more special is I’ve seen everybody in this gym come together to support a team and each other,” Stuedeman said.

The first year head coach of the Bearcats said success comes from being uncommon.

“Common people can’t do what they do, showing up watching film for an hour every day, lifting weights for an hour three days a week,” Stuedeman said.

“All the hard work you put in the fall and the off season goes to show you can go a long way,” Junior Tucker Cagle said.

Cullman doesn’t want the season to end in the semis.

“We aren’t going down there to take part, we are going to take over,” Stuedeman said.

“I hope I see all the fans and students go crazy so we can get this win,” Kay added.

And if they win, they dance right into the championship.

“We will be hitting the gritty and celebrating all weekend,” Stuedeman said.

Tipoff is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Arena.

