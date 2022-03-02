Buy Alabama Best campaign

LawCall
The Alabama State Capitol
The Alabama State Capitol(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association kicked off the 2022 Buy Alabama’s Best campaign.

The Buy Alabama’s Best campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured and/or headquartered in the state of Alabama.

A portion of the proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit Children’s of Alabama.

