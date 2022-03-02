Brookwood Rehab team hosts Mardi Gras parade; celebrates recovered COVID-19 patient prepping for discharge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - To celebrate Fat Tuesday, the rehab team at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hosted a Mardi Gras themed parade! They also celebrated a recovered COVID-19 patient prepping for discharge.

“The staff and care here have been awesome, but I’m excited to get back home,” David Spurling said.

Recovered COVID-19 patient. (Source: Brookwood Baptist Health)

Brookwood officials say Spurling began a battle with COVID-19 in November 2021. After recovering at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, he began his rehab journey at Brookwood Baptist in February. Spurling is expected to be discharged on Wednesday, March 2.

Spurling lost his dad to complications from COVID-19 as well, and although he won’t be there to sit on the porch with him when David goes home, he is still glad to see his family on Wednesday.

“Being in the hospital can be a scary time, but this team used a fun and unique idea to bring smiles to many patients. Not only did it boost the morale of those patients on the floor, but it got them moving, which is a major goal in rehab,” Brookwood officials stated.

Mardi Gras. (Source: Brookwood Baptist Health)

The Mardi Gras-themed parade is an annual event, and organizers say it is a fun way to get patients moving and to lift their spirits, despite being in the hospital.

Dr. Mark Adams is the rehab medical director for Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Mardi Gras. (Source: Brookwood Baptist Health)

Mardi Gras. (Source: Brookwood Baptist Health)

