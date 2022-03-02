LawCall
Arab man pleads guilty related to charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Joshua James
Joshua James(Department of Justice)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
WASHINGTON D.C., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Joshua James pled guilty to two charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

James pled guilty to seditious conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

An Arab man is due in federal court on Wednesday in regards to charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Joshua James, age 34 of Arab, will attend a video conference plea agreement hearing at 5 p.m. on March 2.

On January 25, 2022, James was one of ten Oath Keepers indicted on seditious conspiracy. Each of these ten pleaded not guilty to the new charges related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The January indictment alleges the far-right group recruited members, stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

READ MORE: Arab man faces seditious conspiracy charge related to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

James is also charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, civil disorder and aiding and abetting. James was arrested in March 2021 after FBI agents raided his home on Brashier’s Chapel Road in Arab.

The members charged with seditious conspiracy are set to go to trial in July.

